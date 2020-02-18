Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Conestoga 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45
Elkhorn Mount Michael 58, Bennington 35
Mullen 50, Hershey 36
Ponca 76, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 43
Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class B=
Subdistrict B-1=
Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, Ralston 38
Subdistrict B-2=
Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 24
Subdistrict B-3=
Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32
Subdistrict B-4=
Blair 49, Schuyler 8
Subdistrict B-5=
Beatrice 42, Norris 30
Crete 49, Seward 22
Subdistrict B-6=
Grand Island Northwest 66, Aurora 45
York 51, Hastings 40
Subdistrict B-7=
Holdrege 38, Lexington 31
Subdistrict B-8=
Scottsbluff 57, Gering 43
Sidney 59, Alliance 23
Class C-1=
Subdistrict C1-4=
David City 56, Douglas County West 38
Subdistrict C1-5=
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Raymond Central 24
Subdistrict C1-6=
Falls City 50, Wilber-Clatonia 18
Subdistrict C1-8=
Columbus Lakeview 54, Central City 47
Subdistrict C1-9=
Valentine 37, Ainsworth 35
Subdistrict C1-10=
Minden 43, Gibbon 31
Class C-2=
Subdistrict C2-2=
Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 30
Subdistrict C2-4=
Homer 76, Wisner-Pilger 59
Subdistrict C2-5=
Stanton 52, Madison 30
Subdistrict C2-6=
Bishop Neumann 48, Shelby/Rising City 32
Subdistrict C2-7=
Boyd County 54, West Holt 39
Subdistrict C2-8=
Thayer Central 51, Sandy Creek 24
Subdistrict C2-10=
Centura 47, Arcadia-Loup City 38
Class D-1=
Subdistrict D1-1=
Omaha Christian Academy 64, Walthill 47
Subdistrict D1-3=
Creighton 45, Wausa 29
Subdistrict D1-4=
Osmond 55, Plainview 48
Subdistrict D1-6=
Twin River 38, High Plains Community 24
Subdistrict D1-7=
Deshler 37, McCool Junction 24
Subdistrict D1-9=
Axtell 51, Harvard 27
Subdistrict D1-11=
Southwest 48, Arapahoe 45
Class D-2=
Subdistrict D2-3=
Osceola 27, Friend 19
Subdistrict D2-6=
Hampton 48, Giltner 42
Subdistrict D2-7=
Heartland Lutheran 45, Elba 31
Subdistrict D2-8=
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Red Cloud 35
Subdistrict D2-10=
Medicine Valley 33, Paxton 30
Subdistrict D2-12=
Creek Valley 35, Potter-Dix 27