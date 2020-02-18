Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Conestoga 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45

Elkhorn Mount Michael 58, Bennington 35

Mullen 50, Hershey 36

Ponca 76, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 43

Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class B=

Subdistrict B-1=

Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, Ralston 38

Subdistrict B-2=

Omaha Gross Catholic 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 24

Subdistrict B-3=

Waverly 41, Nebraska City 32

Subdistrict B-4=

Blair 49, Schuyler 8

Subdistrict B-5=

Beatrice 42, Norris 30

Crete 49, Seward 22

Subdistrict B-6=

Grand Island Northwest 66, Aurora 45

York 51, Hastings 40

Subdistrict B-7=

Holdrege 38, Lexington 31

Subdistrict B-8=

Scottsbluff 57, Gering 43

Sidney 59, Alliance 23

Class C-1=

Subdistrict C1-4=

David City 56, Douglas County West 38

Subdistrict C1-5=

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Raymond Central 24

Subdistrict C1-6=

Falls City 50, Wilber-Clatonia 18

Subdistrict C1-8=

Columbus Lakeview 54, Central City 47

Subdistrict C1-9=

Valentine 37, Ainsworth 35

Subdistrict C1-10=

Minden 43, Gibbon 31

Class C-2=

Subdistrict C2-2=

Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 30

Subdistrict C2-4=

Homer 76, Wisner-Pilger 59

Subdistrict C2-5=

Stanton 52, Madison 30

Subdistrict C2-6=

Bishop Neumann 48, Shelby/Rising City 32

Subdistrict C2-7=

Boyd County 54, West Holt 39

Subdistrict C2-8=

Thayer Central 51, Sandy Creek 24

Subdistrict C2-10=

Centura 47, Arcadia-Loup City 38

Class D-1=

Subdistrict D1-1=

Omaha Christian Academy 64, Walthill 47

Subdistrict D1-3=

Creighton 45, Wausa 29

Subdistrict D1-4=

Osmond 55, Plainview 48

Subdistrict D1-6=

Twin River 38, High Plains Community 24

Subdistrict D1-7=

Deshler 37, McCool Junction 24

Subdistrict D1-9=

Axtell 51, Harvard 27

Subdistrict D1-11=

Southwest 48, Arapahoe 45

Class D-2=

Subdistrict D2-3=

Osceola 27, Friend 19

Subdistrict D2-6=

Hampton 48, Giltner 42

Subdistrict D2-7=

Heartland Lutheran 45, Elba 31

Subdistrict D2-8=

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Red Cloud 35

Subdistrict D2-10=

Medicine Valley 33, Paxton 30

Subdistrict D2-12=

Creek Valley 35, Potter-Dix 27

