Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class B=

District B-1=

Platteview 62, Nebraska City 48

Waverly 40, Plattsmouth 29

District B-2=

Ralston 62, Omaha Gross Catholic 46

District B-3=

Omaha Roncalli 68, Blair 35

District B-4=

Elkhorn Mount Michael 65, Schuyler 30

District B-5=

Beatrice 48, Crete 31

District B-6=

York 60, Seward 54

District B-7=

Hastings 76, McCook 46

Lexington 76, Grand Island Northwest 51

District B-8=

Alliance 66, Gering 51

Scottsbluff 86, Sidney 36

Class C-1=

District C1-1=

Falls City 57, Syracuse 35

District C1-3=

Conestoga 54, Louisville 34

District C1-5=

Columbus Scotus 47, David City 30

District C1-6=

West Point-Beemer 59, Tekamah-Herman 45

District C1-7=

Boone Central/Newman Grove 80, Madison 75

District C1-9=

Wood River 51, Minden 44

Class C-2=

District C2-3=

Archbishop Bergan 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 43

District C2-4=

Wakefield 56, Walthill 51

District C2-5=

Crofton 40, Stanton 35

District C2-6=

Neligh-Oakdale 62, Summerland 40

District C2-8=

Arcadia-Loup City 65, Palmer 57

District C2-9=

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Superior 31

District C2-12=

Bayard 48, Hemingford 41

Class D-1=

District D1-5=

Boyd County 50, Plainview 38

District D1-6=

Central Valley 75, Nebraska Lutheran 49

District D1-7=

Thayer Central 41, Blue Hill 33

District D1-8=

Kenesaw 42, Franklin 37

District D1-9=

Overton 52, Arapahoe 41

District D1-10=

Burwell 68, Twin Loup 34

District D1-12=

Creek Valley 44, Minatare 33

Class D-2=

District D2-4=

Emerson-Hubbard 58, Winside 28

District D2-5=

Wausa 70, St. Edward 47

District D2-6=

Spalding Academy 53, CWC 45

District D2-7=

Hampton 55, Elba 37

District D2-10=

Medicine Valley 50, Sandhills Valley 30

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

District A-1=

Kearney 61, Omaha North 21

District A-2=

Bellevue East 51, Lincoln Southeast 34

District A-3=

Omaha Benson 62, Grand Island 32

District A-4=

Bellevue West 63, Omaha Bryan 24

District A-5=

Omaha Central 66, Omaha South 24

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have gained a split of their two-game season series with the Boston Celtics.  LeBron James poured in 29 points, including a fallaway jumper with 30 seconds remaining in the Lakers’ 114-112 triumph over the Boston Celtics.  Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds in…