Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen 58, Walthill 49
Oelrichs, S.D. 57, Sioux County 48
Randolph 69, Wausa 36
Wakefield 57, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 46
Wayne 66, Guardian Angels 36
Centennial Conference=
Boys Town 44, Columbus Scotus 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Aquinas 30
Omaha Concordia 58, Archbishop Bergan 49
Central Conference=
Holdrege 50, Schuyler 47
York 68, Columbus Lakeview 51
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Cross County 45, East Butler 40
Shelby/Rising City 78, Nebraska Lutheran 48
MNAC Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna 69, Sandhills Valley 40
Hyannis 54, Brady 52
Mullen 56, Cody-Kilgore 31
South Loup 59, Sandhills/Thedford 45
Nebraska Frontier Conference=
Cornerstone Christian 61, Heartland Christian, Iowa 53
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Cedar Bluffs 23
Omaha Christian Academy 64, College View Academy 57
Parkview Christian 75, Whiting, Iowa 28
Nemaha Central Tournament=
Third place=
Falls City 61, Atchison, Kan. 44
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Ainsworth 55, Gothenburg 53
McCook 75, Valentine 50
Ogallala 73, Broken Bow 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 39, Valentine 33
Ogallala 78, Minden 45
Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 42
Pender 45, Madison 21
Randolph 45, Wausa 28
Wakefield-Allen 65, Homer 62
Wynot 56, Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 43
Centennial Conference=
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Bishop Neumann 25
Central Conference=
Columbus Lakeview 59, Schuyler 5
Holdrege 38, Lexington 29
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 40
Shelby/Rising City 45, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Arlington 49, Douglas County West 44
Platteview 51, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Syracuse 48, Fort Calhoun 29
Wahoo 55, Raymond Central 21
Nebraska Frontier Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Cornerstone Christian 21
Republican Plains Activity Conference=
East Division=
Cambridge 53, Bertrand 44
Medicine Valley 53, Arapahoe 36
Southern Valley 44, Alma 36
West Division=
Dundy County-Stratton 38, Maxwell 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Hitchcock County 46
Wauneta-Palisade 49, Paxton 32
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Broken Bow 62, Cozad 22
Gothenburg 44, McCook 28