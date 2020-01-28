Monday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen 58, Walthill 49

Oelrichs, S.D. 57, Sioux County 48

Randolph 69, Wausa 36

Wakefield 57, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 46

Wayne 66, Guardian Angels 36

Centennial Conference=

Boys Town 44, Columbus Scotus 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Aquinas 30

Omaha Concordia 58, Archbishop Bergan 49

Central Conference=

Holdrege 50, Schuyler 47

York 68, Columbus Lakeview 51

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Cross County 45, East Butler 40

Shelby/Rising City 78, Nebraska Lutheran 48

MNAC Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna 69, Sandhills Valley 40

Hyannis 54, Brady 52

Mullen 56, Cody-Kilgore 31

South Loup 59, Sandhills/Thedford 45

Nebraska Frontier Conference=

Cornerstone Christian 61, Heartland Christian, Iowa 53

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Cedar Bluffs 23

Omaha Christian Academy 64, College View Academy 57

Parkview Christian 75, Whiting, Iowa 28

Nemaha Central Tournament=

Third place=

Falls City 61, Atchison, Kan. 44

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Ainsworth 55, Gothenburg 53

McCook 75, Valentine 50

Ogallala 73, Broken Bow 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 39, Valentine 33

Ogallala 78, Minden 45

Omaha Mercy 52, Ralston 42

Pender 45, Madison 21

Randolph 45, Wausa 28

Wakefield-Allen 65, Homer 62

Wynot 56, Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 43

Centennial Conference=

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Bishop Neumann 25

Central Conference=

Columbus Lakeview 59, Schuyler 5

Holdrege 38, Lexington 29

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 40

Shelby/Rising City 45, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Arlington 49, Douglas County West 44

Platteview 51, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Syracuse 48, Fort Calhoun 29

Wahoo 55, Raymond Central 21

Nebraska Frontier Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Cornerstone Christian 21

Republican Plains Activity Conference=

East Division=

Cambridge 53, Bertrand 44

Medicine Valley 53, Arapahoe 36

Southern Valley 44, Alma 36

West Division=

Dundy County-Stratton 38, Maxwell 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Hitchcock County 46

Wauneta-Palisade 49, Paxton 32

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Broken Bow 62, Cozad 22

Gothenburg 44, McCook 28

