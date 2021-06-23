Mississippi State and Texas win College World Series games on Tuesday

Kellum Clark’s eighth-inning home run ended Griff McGarry’s bid for a no-hitter and Logan Tanner went deep three batters later to lead Mississippi State past Virginia 6-5 at the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
The sudden turnaround gave the Bulldogs control of their bracket and left them one win from reaching the best-of-three finals next week. McGarry was trying for the first CWS no-hitter since 1960. Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief and Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single as Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory. The Longhorns picked up their first win in Omaha since 2014 while Tennessee went two-and-out in its first appearance since 2005. Texas never trailed after Eric Kennedy's three-run homer in the second. In today’s lone contest, Stanford plays Vanderbilt in a 6:00 elimination game.