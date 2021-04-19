Minot State sweeps Wayne State in softball twin bill

Minot State notched a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State College 8-1 and 13-3 Sunday afternoon in Minot, North Dakota at the Air-Supported Dome. The host Beavers improve to 14-14 and 7-7 in the NSIC while the Wildcats fall to 4-24 and 1-15 in league games.
The opener saw Minot State score runs in five of six innings to record an 8-1 win over the Wildcats. The second game saw the host Beavers post six run innings in the second and fourth to fuel a 13-3 win in five innings over the Wildcats. Wayne State scored one run in the fourth inning when Kamryn Sparks doubled and scored on a single by Etmans. The ‘Cats added two runs in the fifth inning on RBI doubles from Madison Gomez and Etmans. Wayne State had seven hits in the second game, led by Etmans going 2 for 3 with two RBI. Gomez added an RBI double with Sparks also doubling. Hale, Abby Husing and Holmberg each recorded singles. Starter Hadley Chvatal suffered the pitching loss, now 3-5 on the year. She worked one inning. Senior Maddie Moser pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief with Ashley Bohannon recording the final two outs in the circle. Wayne State is scheduled to visit Southwest Minnesota State Wednesday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.