Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament gets underway today

The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament gets underway at various sites today. 

In the opening round at Norfolk Catholic High School, 10-13 Crofton faces 3-18 Boone Central at 4:30 with the winner playing the 18-6 host team at 7:30 in the quarterfinals.  The other quarterfinal match at Norfolk Catholic has 18-7 Battle Creek meeting 16-9 O’Neill at 6:00.  In quarterfinal matches at Battle Creek, 12-8 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic tangles with 13-11 Pierce at 6:00 and 13-11 Hartington Cedar Catholic faces 20-7 Wayne at 7:30.  The tournament will continue on Tuesday and Thursday.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 19, 2020

The Los Angeles Dodgers are National League champions for the 25th time after winning the last three games of their National League Championship Series against Atlanta.  The Dodgers erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 before completing a 4-3 win over the Braves in Game Seven.  Cody Bellinger gave…

Norfolk High volleyball shades Columbus in five sets

The Norfolk High volleyball team clipped Columbus in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had the Lady Panthers winning 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10.  Norfolk improves to 7-18 on the season.