Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament gets underway today

The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament gets underway at various sites today.
In the opening round at Norfolk Catholic High School, 10-13 Crofton faces 3-18 Boone Central at 4:30 with the winner playing the 18-6 host team at 7:30 in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinal match at Norfolk Catholic has 18-7 Battle Creek meeting 16-9 O’Neill at 6:00. In quarterfinal matches at Battle Creek, 12-8 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic tangles with 13-11 Pierce at 6:00 and 13-11 Hartington Cedar Catholic faces 20-7 Wayne at 7:30. The tournament will continue on Tuesday and Thursday.