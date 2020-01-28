Mid State Conference Tournament basketball brackets released; tournaments to start on Saturday

The Mid State Conference Tournament basketball brackets have been released with the tournaments to start on Saturday. 

In the boys competition, Crofton will host Boone Central/Newman Grove in the opening round on Saturday at 4:00.  The winner will visit Battle Creek in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday, February 4th at 6:15.  The other quarterfinal contest at Battle Creek that night will have Pierce facing West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:45.  In other quarterfinal boys games on Tuesday, February 4th hosted by Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic will meet Wayne at 6:15 and Hartington Cedar Catholic entertains O’Neill at 7:45.  The tournament will continue on Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th.  In the girls bracket, in a game at Newman Grove, Boone Central/Newman Grove hosts Wayne on Saturday at 2:00.  The winner will visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Monday in a quarterfinal game at 6:15.  The other quarterfinal contest at that site that night will be Norfolk Catholic battling O’Neill at 7:45.  In other quarterfinal girls games hosted by Crofton on Monday night, Battle Creek tangles with Pierce at 6:15 and Crofton entertains Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45.  The tournament will continue on Thursday, February 6th and Saturday, February 8th.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 28, 2020

An accident investigator looking into the helicopter crash that killed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and eight others says the pilot told air traffic controllers in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer.  National Transportation Safety Board Jennife…