The Mid State Conference has announced their all-conference basketball teams.
Making up the boys’ squad were Battle Creek’s Payton Fredrick, Slate Kraft & Luke Stueve. Also honored were Wayne’s Tyrus Eischeid & Shea Sweetland, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Myles Thoene & Tate Thoene, Pierce’ Gavin Larson & Dawson Watts, and Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer. Regarding the Mid State Conference Girls’ team, honored were Norfolk Catholic’s Hanna Neesen, Battle Creek’s Riley Seifert, Boone Central’s Lauren Hedlund, Crofton’s Alexis Arens & Lacey Sprackel, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Brynn Wortmann, O’Neill’s Alyssa Eichelberger, Pierce’ Kenzie Moeller, and Sophia Hass & Brenna Rief of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.