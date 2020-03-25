Mid State Conference has announced their all-conference basketball teams

The Mid State Conference has announced their all-conference basketball teams. 

Making up the boys’ squad were Battle Creek’s Payton Fredrick, Slate Kraft & Luke Stueve.  Also honored were Wayne’s Tyrus Eischeid & Shea Sweetland, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Myles Thoene & Tate Thoene, Pierce’ Gavin Larson & Dawson Watts, and Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer.  Regarding the Mid State Conference Girls’ team, honored were Norfolk Catholic’s Hanna Neesen, Battle Creek’s Riley Seifert, Boone Central’s Lauren Hedlund, Crofton’s Alexis Arens & Lacey Sprackel, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Brynn Wortmann, O’Neill’s Alyssa Eichelberger, Pierce’ Kenzie Moeller, and Sophia Hass & Brenna Rief of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will start Thursday as planned in northeastern Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, but with no torch, no torchbearers, no public, and little ceremony.  There will be an Olympic flame, which arrived on March 12 from Greece, carried in a lantern and transported by a veh…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 23, 2020

The Spanish soccer federation and the Spanish league say the suspension of professional soccer in the country will continue until government officials “consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.”  The soccer competitions had been initially suspended for two weeks, bu…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 20, 2020

The number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA has doubled to 14.  Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics pleaded with people to take social distancing more seriously yesterday and the league ordered all teams to shutter their training facilities indefinitely.  Smart revealed that he teste…

Wayne State student athletes receive honors

Wayne State College placed 40 student-athletes on the 2020 Northern Sun Conference Winter All-Academic Teams announced Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  For the second year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or hi…