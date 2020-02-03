Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament highlights Monday local schedule

The Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues today with quarterfinal action.
In games at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, the 16-2 host team plays 8-10 Boone Central/Newman Grove at 6:15 and 12-5 Norfolk Catholic tangles with 12-6 O’Neill at 7:45. In quarterfinal contests at Crofton, 12-5 Battle Creek meets 7-8 Pierce at 6:15 and 15-3 Crofton entertains 6-8 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45. The tournament will continue on Thursday and Saturday. Elsewhere on the local docket, in games that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys visit Riverside starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Also, the Northeast Hawks women are home versus North Platte Community College at 5:00.