Mid State Conference girls basketball tournament highlights local schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues in O’Neill and West Point. 

In the quarterfinals at O’Neill, 9-8 Norfolk Catholic takes on 15-3 Crofton at 5:30 and 15-3 O’Neill entertains 9-9 Battle Creek at 7:15.  In quarterfinal contests at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School, the 16-2 host team faces 6-14 Wayne at 5:30 and 10-6 Hartington Cedar Catholic tangles with 10-7 Pierce at 7:15.  In other basketball games, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys entertains Riverside starting with the girls contest at 6:00 and the Creighton women are home against Marquette in a 2:00 matinee.

