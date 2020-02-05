Mid State Conference Boys Basketball Tournament sees Battle Creek, Pierce, Wayne, and Hartington CC earn wins

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team dropped a 57-53 decision to Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked in Class 'C-1' Wayne last night in a quarterfinal game of the Mid State Conference Tournament at Hartington Cedar Catholic High School.
Ben Hammond had 16 points and Alex Lammers scored eleven for the Knights. They've dropped three games in a row and four of five to fall to 7-10 on the season. The other quarterfinal game at Hartington Cedar Catholic High School, had the host team routing O'Neill 65-45. In quarterfinal contests at Battle Creek, Pierce whipped West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 61-35 and in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Battle Creek overwhelming Boone Central/Newman Grove 65-38. In semifinal games on Thursday at Northeast Community College, Battle Creek plays Pierce at 6:15 and Wayne faces Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45. In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic High School on Thursday, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic meets Boone Central/Newman Grove at 6:15 and Norfolk Catholic hosts O'Neill at 7:45.