Mid State Conference Boys Basketball Tournament resumes with quarterfinal action

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Mid State Conference Boys Basketball Tournament continues in Pierce and Wayne.
In the quarterfinals at Pierce, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, the 13-2 host team takes on 4-13 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15. The other quarterfinal game at Pierce has 11-5 Norfolk Catholic battling 9-8 O’Neill at 7:15. In quarterfinal contests at Wayne, 10-4 Hartington Cedar Catholic faces 10-7 Battle Creek at 5:30 and 15-3 Wayne plays 8-9 Boone Central at 7:15. In other events, the Norfolk High swim girls & boys swim teams host Lincoln Southeast at 4:00 and the Northeast Hawks volleyball team entertains Iowa Central Community College at 5:00.