Mid State Conference Boys Basketball Tournament highlights Friday local schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Mid State Conference Boys Basketball Tournament continues.
In semifinal games at Battle Creek, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce takes on Norfolk Catholic at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15. The other semifinal contest has Wayne playing Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:15. In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic tangles with O’Neill at 5:30 and Boone Central faces Battle Creek at 7:15. In other basketball games, the Norfolk High boys host Lincoln Southeast at 7:30 while the Lady Panthers visit Lincoln Southeast at 7:30. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast is in Macy to play Omaha Nation for a girl/boy doubleheader starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Elsewhere, the Nebraska-Omaha men entertains Western Illinois at 7:00, the Wayne State men are home versus the University of Sioux Falls at 6:30, and the Wayne State women visit Sioux Falls at 6:00. Wrestling sub-district meets get underway across the state. Norfolk Catholic competes in the C3-A Meet at David City Aquinas at 3:00. In volleyball, Nebraska host Maryland at 6:00 and Creighton is home against Marquette at 7:00.