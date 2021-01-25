Mid State Conference Basketball Tournament brackets released

The Mid State Conference has announced its basketball tournament brackets. 

In the boys competition, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic hosts Crofton on Saturday with the winner playing home team Pierce in the quarterfinals at 5:30 on Tuesday, February 2nd.  The other game in Pierce that night will have Norfolk Catholic battling O’Neill at 7:15.  In quarterfinal games at Wayne on Tuesday, February 2nd, Battle Creek meets Hartington Cedar Catholic at 5:30 and Wayne entertains Boone Central at 7:15.  In the girls bracket, Wayne is home versus Boone Central in the opening round on Saturday with the winner visiting West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Monday, February 1st in a quarterfinal game at 5:30.  The other contest in West Point that night will have Pierce tangling with Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:15.  In quarterfinal games at O’Neill on Monday, February 1st, Crofton faces Norfolk Catholic at 5:30 and O’Neill hosts Battle Creek at 7:15.

Wayne State junior Jordan Janssen was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week for the third straight week Monday following his performances in two Wildcat home games against Upper Iowa over the weekend.

In a battle of defending conference champions, the 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory over Northern Iowa yesterday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Tom Brady will make his tenth career Super Bowl appearance after throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-26 victory over Green Bay in the NFC Championship game in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  The Bucs earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road vic…