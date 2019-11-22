McLaughlin retires as Wayne State football coach

Wayne State football coach Dan McLaughlin announced yesterday that he is retiring after 15 years on the Wildcat sidelines.
Director of Athletics Mike Powicki said the search for McLaughlin’s replacement will begin immediately. McLaughlin leaves Wayne State as the schools’ all-time wins leader, posting a 79-88 record overall and 75-77 mark in NSIC games. Inheriting a struggling program that had nine straight losing seasons when he became head coach in 2005, he built Wayne State into a constant winner producing six straight winning seasons from 2007-12 that included the school’s only NCAA Division II playoff trip in 2008 and a berth in the Mineral Water Bowl in 2007. The Wildcats finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division. In the last ten years, Wayne State went 51-59.