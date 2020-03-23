McDermott & Creighton men's basketball players receive honors

The National Association of Basketball Coaches honored three individuals associated with the Creighton basketball program as it handed out All-District honors today. 

Greg McDermott was named NABC District 5 Coach of the Year, with Ty-Shon Alexander (First Team) and Marcus Zegarowski (Second Team) earning All-District honors for their play on the hardwood.  McDermott led a Creighton team that was picked to finish seventh in the BIG EAST Conference to the seven national ranking, a 24-7 overall record, and a share of its first BIG EAST Conference title.  Alexander led Creighton and ranked third in the BIG EAST with 16.9 points per game while also adding five rebounds.  Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

