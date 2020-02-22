Manzer, Aschoff, Anderson, Grey, Oswald, Wiederin, & West Point-Beemer's Shepard on Sportstalk on 106 KIX Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00

Saturday Morning:  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk Catholic’s Kevin Manzer & Northeast Hawks general Dan Anderson.  Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald, Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin, & West Point-Beemer’s Taylor Shepard.  Also, wrestling coaches Justin Grey from Norfolk High and Norfolk Catholic’s Henry Aschoff from the State Championships in Omaha.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 21, 2020

Trae Young poured in a career-high 50 points and the Atlanta Hawks closed on a 10-0 run to beat the Miami Heat, 129-124.  Young made 18-19 free throws and 8-15 three-pointers to help Atlanta overcome Bam Adebayo’s 28 points and season-high 19 rebounds for Miami.