Manzer, Aschoff, Anderson, Grey, Oswald, Wiederin, & West Point-Beemer's Shepard on Sportstalk on 106 KIX Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00

Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East.
This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk Catholic’s Kevin Manzer & Northeast Hawks general Dan Anderson. Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald, Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin, & West Point-Beemer’s Taylor Shepard. Also, wrestling coaches Justin Grey from Norfolk High and Norfolk Catholic’s Henry Aschoff from the State Championships in Omaha.