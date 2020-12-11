Lutheran High Northeast wrestling competes in Summerland Invite; Norfolk Catholic wrestlers top Elkhorn Valley in dual

The Lutheran High Northeast wrestling team competed yesterday in the Summerland Invitational at Clearwater.
O’Neill was the champion with 195.5 points. They won by 86 points. Lutheran High Northeast totaled 39 points. Chantz Ames (285) was the champion; Evan Glaser (195) was third. Johan Rojas (160) got fourth; Brayden Thomas (106) finished sixth; and Judah Deichmann (285) was eighth. The Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad defeated Elkhorn Valley 42-33 in a dual in Tilden. Winners for the Knights included Brandon Kollars (170-Fall 5:22); Isaac Wilcox (285-Fall 3:42); Dominic Liess (113-Dec 5-1); Kanyon Talton (145-Dec 12-6); Ben Sousek (Fft.); Mason Weidner (Fft.); Ben Morland (Fft.); & Francisco Mendez (Fft.). The Knights are 1-0 in duals.