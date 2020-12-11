Lutheran High Northeast wrestling competes in Summerland Invite; Norfolk Catholic wrestlers top Elkhorn Valley in dual

The Lutheran High Northeast wrestling team competed yesterday in the Summerland Invitational at Clearwater. 

O’Neill was the champion with 195.5 points.  They won by 86 points.  Lutheran High Northeast totaled 39 points.  Chantz Ames (285) was the champion; Evan Glaser (195) was third.  Johan Rojas (160) got fourth; Brayden Thomas (106) finished sixth; and Judah Deichmann (285) was eighth.  The Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad defeated Elkhorn Valley 42-33 in a dual in Tilden.  Winners for the Knights included Brandon Kollars (170-Fall 5:22); Isaac Wilcox (285-Fall 3:42); Dominic Liess (113-Dec 5-1); Kanyon Talton (145-Dec 12-6); Ben Sousek (Fft.); Mason Weidner (Fft.); Ben Morland (Fft.); & Francisco Mendez (Fft.).  The Knights are 1-0 in duals.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 11, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 11, 2020

The Los Angeles Rams were totally dominant in a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots last night in Los Angeles.  Rookie Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards and Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown in the Rams’ first meeting with New England since their embarrassing loss…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 10, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 10, 2020

Houston Rockets star James Harden must have six consecutive negative COVID-19 tests before the NBA will clear him to practice with the team, a league source told ESPN.  Harden, the eight-time All-Star who has requested to be traded to a contender, did not report to the Toyota Center for COVI…