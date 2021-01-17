Lutheran High Northeast wrestlers participate in Battle Creek Invite

Lutheran High Northeast was represented at yesterday's Battle Creek Invitational.

Crofton/Bloomfield was the champion with a score of 166.  They beat runner-up Yutan (165) by a single point.  The Eagles totaled 50 points to finish twelfth.  Jazper Ames (220) placed first, Chantz Ames (285) finished third, and Johan Rojas (160) was sixth.

Team Scores

1

Crofton-Bloomfield 

166.0

2

Yutan 

165.0

3

Battle Creek 

157.0

4

Elkhorn Valley 

127.5

5

Summerland 

98.0

6

Howells/Dodge 

96.0

6

Quad County Northeast 

96.0

8

Oakland-Craig 

65.5

9

Hartington Cedar Catholic 

63.0

10

Ponca 

61.0

11

Archbishop Bergan 

53.0

12

Lutheran High Northeast 

50.0

60

Johan Rojas (13-11) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 won by decision over Korth Kale (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 8-20 (Dec 9-3)
  • Round 2 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Round 3 - Levi Belina (Howells/Dodge) 31-4 won by fall over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 (Fall 2:48)
  • Consolation Bracket - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 won by major decision over Alex Arroyo (Summerland) 17-10 (MD 14-4)
  • 5th Place Match - Aiden Cook (Ponca) 13-4 won by decision over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 (Dec 1-0)

220

Jazper Ames (18-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 won by fall over Elias Blue (Winnebago) 2-17 (Fall 0:59)
  • Round 2 - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Round 3 - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 won by fall over Jacob Ottis (Battle Creek) 13-15 (Fall 4:24)
  • Championship Bracket - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 won by fall over Wyatt Chipps (Summerland) 15-7 (Fall 1:57)
  • 1st Place Match - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 won by decision over Jared Janssen (Crofton-Bloomfield) 18-3 (Dec 3-2)

285

Kris Ames (3-4) placed 12th.

  • Round 1 - Aiden Gubbels (Quad County Northeast) 8-11 won by fall over Kris Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 3-4 (Fall 1:32)
  • Round 2 - Kris Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Round 3 - Kolby Johnson (Madison) 23-2 won by fall over Kris Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 3-4 (Fall 1:19)

285

Chantz Ames (13-6) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.

  • Round 1 - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Round 2 - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 won by fall over Rogers Aiaden (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 4-16 (Fall 1:42)
  • Round 3 - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 won by fall over Darion Earth (Winnebago) 25-8 (Fall 2:08)
  • Championship Bracket - Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 23-1 won by fall over Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 (Fall 2:20)
  • 3rd Place Match - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 won by fall over Fischer Carson (Quad County Northeast) 17-11 (Fall 1:14)

