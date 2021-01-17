Lutheran High Northeast wrestlers participate in Battle Creek Invite

Lutheran High Northeast was represented at yesterday's Battle Creek Invitational.
Crofton/Bloomfield was the champion with a score of 166. They beat runner-up Yutan (165) by a single point. The Eagles totaled 50 points to finish twelfth. Jazper Ames (220) placed first, Chantz Ames (285) finished third, and Johan Rojas (160) was sixth.
Team Scores
1
Crofton-Bloomfield
166.0
2
Yutan
165.0
3
Battle Creek
157.0
4
Elkhorn Valley
127.5
5
Summerland
98.0
6
Howells/Dodge
96.0
6
Quad County Northeast
96.0
8
Oakland-Craig
65.5
9
Hartington Cedar Catholic
63.0
10
Ponca
61.0
11
Archbishop Bergan
53.0
12
Lutheran High Northeast
50.0
60
Johan Rojas (13-11) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 won by decision over Korth Kale (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 8-20 (Dec 9-3)
- Round 2 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 3 - Levi Belina (Howells/Dodge) 31-4 won by fall over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 (Fall 2:48)
- Consolation Bracket - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 won by major decision over Alex Arroyo (Summerland) 17-10 (MD 14-4)
- 5th Place Match - Aiden Cook (Ponca) 13-4 won by decision over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-11 (Dec 1-0)
220
Jazper Ames (18-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 won by fall over Elias Blue (Winnebago) 2-17 (Fall 0:59)
- Round 2 - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 3 - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 won by fall over Jacob Ottis (Battle Creek) 13-15 (Fall 4:24)
- Championship Bracket - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 won by fall over Wyatt Chipps (Summerland) 15-7 (Fall 1:57)
- 1st Place Match - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 18-0 won by decision over Jared Janssen (Crofton-Bloomfield) 18-3 (Dec 3-2)
285
Kris Ames (3-4) placed 12th.
- Round 1 - Aiden Gubbels (Quad County Northeast) 8-11 won by fall over Kris Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 3-4 (Fall 1:32)
- Round 2 - Kris Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 3 - Kolby Johnson (Madison) 23-2 won by fall over Kris Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 3-4 (Fall 1:19)
285
Chantz Ames (13-6) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 won by fall over Rogers Aiaden (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 4-16 (Fall 1:42)
- Round 3 - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 won by fall over Darion Earth (Winnebago) 25-8 (Fall 2:08)
- Championship Bracket - Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 23-1 won by fall over Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 (Fall 2:20)
- 3rd Place Match - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 13-6 won by fall over Fischer Carson (Quad County Northeast) 17-11 (Fall 1:14)