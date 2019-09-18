Lutheran High Northeast volleyball tops O'Neill in four sets

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad defeated O'Neill on the road in four sets.

Scores of the match had Lutheran High Northeast winning 25-14, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15.  They improve to 9-5 on the season.

   Lutheran High Northeast     
   Date 9/12/1999  Score (LHNE)25252125
 WL                  (Opp.)14222515
 95Updated Record       
          Opponent:O'Neill
            
            
            
    SetSoloAce     
PlayerYrPosKillsAssistsBlocksServesDigs    
Kendra RosbergSrOH    2    
Chloe SpenceJrS4241112    
Becca GebhardtJrOH19 2218    
Grace BitneyJrMH         
Lauren BuhrmanSoOH         
Aubrey HerbolsheimerJrMH12 1 2    
Morgan HoldorfSrRH5   6    
Mia FurstJrMH911210    
Chloe BitneyJrOH         
Maddie BeckerJrS 19 211    
Amber BockelmanSoDS    219    
Halle BernerJrL 4 123  . 
            

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The New York Yankees have a magic number of one to clinch their 21st playoff berth in 25 years after Luis Severino worked four innings in his season debut, an 8-0 pounding of the Los Angeles Angels.  The two-time All-Star injured his shoulder while warming up before his first scheduled sprin…