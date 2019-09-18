Lutheran High Northeast volleyball tops O'Neill in four sets

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad defeated O'Neill on the road in four sets.
Scores of the match had Lutheran High Northeast winning 25-14, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15. They improve to 9-5 on the season.
|Lutheran High Northeast
|Date
|9/12/1999
|Score (LHNE)
|25
|25
|21
|25
|W
|L
|(Opp.)
|14
|22
|25
|15
|9
|5
|Updated Record
|Opponent:
|O'Neill
|Set
|Solo
|Ace
|Player
|Yr
|Pos
|Kills
|Assists
|Blocks
|Serves
|Digs
|Kendra Rosberg
|Sr
|OH
|2
|Chloe Spence
|Jr
|S
|4
|24
|1
|1
|12
|Becca Gebhardt
|Jr
|OH
|19
|2
|2
|18
|Grace Bitney
|Jr
|MH
|Lauren Buhrman
|So
|OH
|Aubrey Herbolsheimer
|Jr
|MH
|12
|1
|2
|Morgan Holdorf
|Sr
|RH
|5
|6
|Mia Furst
|Jr
|MH
|9
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Chloe Bitney
|Jr
|OH
|Maddie Becker
|Jr
|S
|19
|2
|11
|Amber Bockelman
|So
|DS
|2
|19
|Halle Berner
|Jr
|L
|4
|1
|23
