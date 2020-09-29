Lutheran High Northeast volleyball perfect is a perfect 21-0 as they get ready for Norfolk Catholic triangular

The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 21-0 on the season after sweeping the Riverside Tournament last Saturday. 

They topped the host team 25-13, 25-14 defeated O’Neill 25-17, 25-6, and beat Class ‘B’ Hastings 25-16, 25-21.  This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger, Oakland/Craig, West Point-Beemer, North Bend Central, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Pierce twice, Wakefield, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Riverside, O’Neill twice, and Hastings.  Lutheran High Northeast has dropped only one set this season, that being to Norfolk Catholic on September 8th in a 3-1 win.  They get ready to do battle again this evening as part of Norfolk Catholic’s triangular with Crofton involved.  In this evening’s triangular, Norfolk Catholic faces Crofton at 5:00, Lutheran High Northeast meets Crofton at 6:00, and the Lady Eagles tangle with the Lady Knights at 7:00.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes put on a scintillating show while outperforming Lamar Jackson, and the Kansas City Chiefs played the role of defending Super Bowl champions in a 34-20 thumping of the Baltimore Ravens.  Just about everything Mahomes did wo…