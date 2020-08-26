Lutheran High Northeast volleyball is preseason ranked first in Class 'C-2' while Norfolk Catholic is fifth in Lincoln Journal Star

The Lincoln Journal Star has released its preseason high school volleyball rankings.
Papillion La Vista is preseason ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is ranked first, Wayne comes in seventh, and Columbus Lakeview is eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast is preseason ranked first, Howells/Dodge is fourth, Norfolk Catholic comes in fifth, Ponca is ranked sixth, and Wisner/Pilger is eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is preseason ranked first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sixth, Summerland comes in eighth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is ranked tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell is preseason ranked first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is ranked second, Wynot is third, Humphrey St. Francis comes in fifth, and Winside is ranked eighth.