Lutheran High Northeast volleyball is preseason ranked first in Class 'C-2' while Norfolk Catholic is third in Omaha World Herald

The Omaha World Herald has released its preseason high school volleyball rankings. Class ‘B’ five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista is first in Class ‘A’.
In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is ranked first, Wayne comes in fourth, and Columbus Lakeview is seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast is preseason ranked first, Howells/Dodge is second, Norfolk Catholic comes in third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is ranked sixth, and Ponca is ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic comes in seventh. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell is preseason ranked first, Humphrey St. Francis is ranked second, Chambers/Wheeler Central is fourth, Wynot comes in fifth, Stuart is ranked eighth, and Winside is tenth.