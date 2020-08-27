Lutheran High Northeast volleyball is preseason ranked first in Class 'C-2' while Norfolk Catholic is third in Omaha World Herald

The Omaha World Herald has released its preseason high school volleyball rankings.  Class ‘B’ five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista is first in Class ‘A’. 

In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is ranked first, Wayne comes in fourth, and Columbus Lakeview is seventh.  In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast is preseason ranked first, Howells/Dodge is second, Norfolk Catholic comes in third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is ranked sixth, and Ponca is ninth.  In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic comes in seventh.  In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell is preseason ranked first, Humphrey St. Francis is ranked second, Chambers/Wheeler Central is fourth, Wynot comes in fifth, Stuart is ranked eighth, and Winside is tenth.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 27, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 27, 2020

The NBA playoff schedule was put on hold yesterday as players chose to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.  The dramatic series of moves began when the Milwaukee Bucks declined to take the court against Orlando in the early game.  The NBA's board of governors a…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Lucas Giolito has authored the first no-hitter of the year to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.  Giolito tied a career high with 13 strikeouts while tossing the White Sox’s 19th no-hitter and first since Phillip Humber’s perfect game against Seattle in 2012.  Only a fo…