Lutheran High Northeast track & field season gets underway at Norfolk Catholic dual on Thursday

The Lutheran High Northeast track & field team gets their season underway today when they visit Norfolk Catholic in a 3:45 dual.
The Eagles have five boys and ten girls out this season. They didn’t compete last year due to COVID-19. Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining schedule has them competing in invitationals at Plainview, David City Aquinas, the Lion’s Club Invite at Wisner, Wayne, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Twin River, Wisner/Pilger, the Norfolk Classic, and the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Invite.