Lutheran High Northeast's Becca Gebhardt is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Becca Gebhardt of the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team. 

Last week at the State Tournament in Lincoln, she helped lead the Lady Eagles to a third place finish in Class ‘C-2’.  Gebhardt finished with 67 kills on .322 hitting.  She also added 53 digs, 42 serve receives, six aces, five set assists, and two blocks.  For the season, Gebhardt had 470 kills on .305 hitting, 40 aces, 441 digs, 27 blocks, and 337 serve receives.  She was nominated by Coach Kathy Gebhardt.  Congratulations to Becca Gebhardt of the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Wayne State men's basketball routs Nebraska Chrisian

Sophomore Jordan Janssen’s fourth double-double in six games – 25 points and 10 rebounds – powered Wayne State to a 80-54 win over Nebraska Christian College Wednesday night in a non-conference men’s basketball game played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. 

Wayne State women's soccer season comes to end

Top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul scored two early goals to defeat Wayne State College 2-0 Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the NSIC Women’s Soccer Tournament in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 14, 2019

James Harden delivered 47 points with seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals and Russell Westbrook added 17 points as the Houston Rockets claimed their fifth consecutive win, 102-93 against the LA Clippers.  Houston led just 90-88 until Harden hit two free throws and grabbed a rebound…

Wayne State volleyball upsets Concordia St. Paul

     #13 Wayne State College forced 24 attack errors and improved to 6-3 against teams ranked in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Tuesday evening as the Wildcats notched a non-conference volleyball sweep at #6 Concordia-St. Paul by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.  The Wildcats are now 23-5 over…