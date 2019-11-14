Lutheran High Northeast's Becca Gebhardt is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Becca Gebhardt of the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team.
Last week at the State Tournament in Lincoln, she helped lead the Lady Eagles to a third place finish in Class ‘C-2’. Gebhardt finished with 67 kills on .322 hitting. She also added 53 digs, 42 serve receives, six aces, five set assists, and two blocks. For the season, Gebhardt had 470 kills on .305 hitting, 40 aces, 441 digs, 27 blocks, and 337 serve receives. She was nominated by Coach Kathy Gebhardt. Congratulations to Becca Gebhardt of the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.