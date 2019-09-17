Lutheran High Northeast remains in Lincoln Journal Star volleyball rankings; fall out of OWH

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast drops from sixth to ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star and falls out of the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 8-5 on the season after sporting a 3-2 record in the Wakefield/Allen Tournament last Thursday and Saturday. They return to action tonight when they visit Class ‘C-1’ 6-0 O’Neill.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Wayne jumps from fifth to second, Columbus Scotus moves up from sixth to fifth, and Columbus Lakeview & Battle Creek enters the rankings at number seven and nine respectively. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia remains at number one, Ponca enters the rankings at number seven, Stanton slips from seventh to eighth, and Lutheran High Northeast & Oakland/Craig drop out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from eighth to ninth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot is the new number one after moving up from second, and Humphrey St. Francis drops out of the rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Waverly is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Wayne moves up from fifth to third, Columbus Scotus slips from fourth to fifth, and Columbus Lakeview jumps from ninth to seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Hastings St. Cecilia stays at number one, Stanton slips from seventh to eighth, and Lutheran High Northeast drops from sixth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from third to fifth, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again ninth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot is the new number one after moving up from second and Humphrey St. Francis drops from fourth to fifth.