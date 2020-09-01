Lutheran High Northeast remains first while Norfolk Catholic slips to sixth in Omaha World Herald volleyball rankings

The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school volleyball rankings. Class ‘B’ five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista is first in Class ‘A’.
In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is ranked first, Oakland/Craig enters the rankings at number six, Wayne slips from fourth to seventh, and Columbus Lakeview drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast is ranked first, Howells/Dodge drops from second to fourth, Norfolk Catholic slips from third to sixth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic falls from sixth to tenth, and Ponca drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from seventh to fifth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from sixth to seventh. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number four, Wynot is once again fifth, Randolph enters the rankings at number seven, Stuart stays at number eight, and Winside falls from the rankings.