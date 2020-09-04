Lutheran High Northeast & Norfolk Catholic volleyball winners on Thursday night

The Lutheran High Northeast & Norfolk Catholic volleyball squads won respective matches last night.
The Lady Eagles claimed two matches at the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic at Wisner on Thursday. They beat BRLD 25-20, 25-18. Becca Gebhardt had nine kills and three aces. Halle Berner dug up 13 balls and Maddie Becker recorded ten set assists. LHNE then topped Wisner/Pilger in two sets 25-9, 25-22. Gebhardt had eleven kills and seven digs. Chloe Spence had 13 set assists and Berner recorded twelve digs. The Lady Eagles are now 4-0 on the season.
Norfolk Catholic outlasted Pierce in five sets last night. Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10. Channatee Robles had twelve kills. Mary Fennessy, Elly Piper, and Avery Yosten had eight blocks each. Anna Neuhalften recorded 14 digs and Carly Marshall added 21 set assists. The Lady Knights are now 2-0 this season.