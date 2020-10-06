Lutheran High Northeast & Norfolk Catholic volleyball top two teams in Omaha World Herald rankings in Class 'C-2'

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first and Norfolk Catholic moves up from third to second in the Omaha World Herald and remains third in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The 23-0 Lady Eagles went 2-0 last week with victories over Crofton and Norfolk Catholic. The 12-4 Lady Knights went 3-2 with wins over Crofton, Blair, and Columbus Scotus while falling to Lutheran High Northeast and Kearney Catholic.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Skutt is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista South is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Columbus Lakeview stays at number five, Oakland/Craig remains seventh, and West Point-Beemer falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic moves up from third to second, Clarkson/Leigh jumps from fifth to fourth, and Howells/Dodge stays at number six. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from tenth to ninth, Summerland enters the rankings at number ten, and Boyd County falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number five, and Wynot slips from seventh to eighth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Elkhorn South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is the new number one, Columbus Lakeview is once again sixth, Oakland/Craig enters the rankings at number ten, and Battle Creek falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Howells/Dodge remains sixth, and BRLD slips from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Summerland remains eighth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Wynot is once again third, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five.