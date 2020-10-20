Lutheran High Northeast & Norfolk Catholic volleyball remain in statewide rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast remains first in both polls and Norfolk Catholic is once again second in the Omaha World Herald and has slipped from third to fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The 30-1 Lady Eagles went 3-1 last week with two-set victories over Elkhorn Valley, South Sioux City, and Summerland with their lone loss occurring a week ago today to Columbus Lakeview 3-2.. The 19-6 Lady Knights went 3-1 with wins over Bishop Neumann, Neligh/Oakdale, and Crofton while falling to O’Neill.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Skutt stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista South is once again first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Columbus Lakeview has slipped from fifth to sixth, and Oakland/Craig has dropped out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again second, Howells/Dodge moves up from sixth to fifth, Clarkson/Leigh drops from fifth to sixth, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic & Fullerton enter the rankings at numbers nine & ten respectively. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from eighth to ninth, and Summerland falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central jumps from fourth to third, Humphrey St. Francis remains fifth, and Wynot is once again eighth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Elkhorn South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Columbus Lakeview is once again seventh, and Oakland/Craig jumps falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Howells/Dodge moves up from fifth to third, Norfolk Catholic slips from third to fifth, Clarkson/Leigh is once again sixth, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Summerland remains sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is up from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again second, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Wynot stays at number seven.