Lutheran High Northeast & Norfolk Catholic volleyball remain highly ranked in state-wide rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first in Class ‘C-2’ while Norfolk Catholic is once again third in the Omaha World Herald & slips from second to third in the Lincoln Journal Star.
The 14-0 Lady Eagles went 7-0 last week winning the Wakefield Invitational along the way while the 6-2 Lady Knights recorded a 1-2 mark in the last week. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening with a home match against 7-6 Class ‘D-1’ Hartington Cedar Catholic while Lutheran High Northeast entertains 6-0 Class ‘C-1’ O’Neill.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Skutt is once again first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Elkhorn South is the new number one in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Columbus Lakeview enters the rankings at number six, Battle Creek jumps from tenth to seventh, Oakland/Craig slips from fifth to eighth, and O’Neill enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic remains third, Clarkson/Leigh jumps from sixth to fifth, Howells/Dodge stays at number seven, and Fullerton enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one and Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from sixth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, Chambers/Wheeler Central falls from fourth to sixth, Wynot drops from fifth to seventh, and Randolph falls from the rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul remains first, Columbus Lakeview is once again sixth, Battle Creek jumps from tenth to seventh, and Wayne falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic slips from second to third, Clarkson/Leigh jumps from seventh to sixth, Howells/Dodge drops from sixth to seventh, BRLD moves up from ninth to eighth, and Wisner/Pilger falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Summerland slips from fourth to fifth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again second, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from fifth to fourth, and Wynot drops from third to fifth.