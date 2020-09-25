Lutheran High Northeast & Norfolk Catholic volleyball earn wins while Norfolk High falls

The Lutheran High Northeast & Norfolk Catholic volleyball teams earned victories yesterday while Norfolk High dropped their match.
The Lutheran High Northeast Lady Eagles swept Pierce at home 25-16, 25-17, 25-12. Becca Gebhardt had eleven kills and 24 digs, Chloe Spence dished out 15 set assists, and Aubrey Herbolsheimer added six blocks to the win. The Lady Eagles are now 18-0.
The Norfolk Catholic Lady Knights swept Boone Central in Albion 25-13, 25-13, 25-23. Mary Fennessy had 13 kills, four blocks, and six digs, Channatee Robles added 13 kills and four blocks, Taylor Kautz dug up seven balls, and Carly Marshall had 32 set assists. The Lady Knights are now 9-2 on the year.
The Norfolk Lady Panthers dropped a three set loss at home to Lincoln Pius X. Pius won 25-17, 25-14, 25-19. Tessa Gall had eight kills and 17 digs and Carlie Streich recorded 27 set assists for the Lady Panthers who fall to 4-9. The Norfolk JV lost their match 2-0 while the reserves won 2-1.