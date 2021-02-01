Lutheran High Northeast girls hoops looks to bounce back from Humphrey St. Francis loss as they host Riverside tonight

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 8-9 on the year after dropping a 70-48 home game on Saturday to top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis. 

This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, West Holt, Stanton, Osmond, Wausa, Howells/Dodge, and Walthill while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wakefield, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh, and Humphrey St. Francis.  Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their foes on average through 17 games 48.7-44.4.  The Lady Eagles return to action this evening at 6:00 when they host 1-9 Riverside.

