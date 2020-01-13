Lutheran High Northeast girls hoops look to stay hot as they visit Howells/Dodge on Tuesday

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team is 5-7 on the year after claiming the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament last weekend. 

They routed the host team last Friday 54-33 and whipped Niobrara/Verdigre on Saturday in the championship game 66-31.  This year the Lady Eagles have beaten Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, and Niobrara/Verdigre while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wisner/Pilger, Lincoln Lutheran, and Wakefield/Allen.  Despite the below .500 record, Lutheran High Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through twelve games 47.8-42.9.  Their remaining home schedule includes contests with Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Nation, and Creighton while visiting Howells/Dodge, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Walthill, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside.  The Lady Eagles return to action Tuesday evening when they visit Howells to play 2-10 Howells/Dodge.

