Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball to try to improve upon last year's 10-12 mark

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they host Wisner/Pilger as part of the Northeast Nebraska Tip-Off Classic.
They will then visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday in the second day of the tournament. The Lady Eagles return four players with starting experience in Chloe Spence, Becca Gebhardt, Mia Furst, and Mia Wiederin from last year’s 10-12 team. Lutheran High Northeast’s home schedule includes games with Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Pender, Wakefield, Howells/Dodge, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Walthill, Humphrey St. Francis, and Riverside. The team will compete in tournaments in Stanton and Wausa.