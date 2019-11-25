Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball to try to better last year's 6-16 mark

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday, December 5th when they visit Wisner/Pilger as part of the Northeast Nebraska Tip-Off Classic.
They will then host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday in the second day of the tournament. The Lady Eagles return four players with starting experience in Chloe Spence, Becca Gebhardt, Mia Furst, and Kendra Rosberg from last year’s 6-16 team. Lutheran High Northeast’s home schedule includes games with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Omaha Nation, and Creighton. The team will compete in tournaments in Wisner, Seward, and Wausa.