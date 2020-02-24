Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball looks to bounce back next year from 10-12 season

The Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team’s season came to a close last Tuesday with a 10-12 record after a 65-50 loss to Howells/Dodge in the C-2-5 Sub-District semifinal at Norfolk Catholic High School.
This season the Lady Eagles beat Wisner/Pilger, Twin River, Heartland Lutheran, Wausa, Niobrara/Verdigre, Walthill, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Riverside, Omaha Nation, and Creighton while falling to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Wisner/Pilger, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield/Allen, Howells/Dodge twice, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, and Humphrey St. Francis. Lutheran High Northeast, despite the below .500 record, outscored their opponents on average through 22 contests 51.2-45.5. They will graduate only Kendra Rosberg & Morgan Holdorf and return four starters along with Hannah Fouts who scored 16 points with eleven rebounds in her last game.