Lutheran High Northeast football remains first in both polls in 'D-1'; Norfolk Catholic slips in 'C-2'

Lutheran High Northeast remains first in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ after opening their season with a 55-22 road win at Winnebago last Friday. The Eagles return to action on Friday when they host 0-2 Omaha Nation. Norfolk Catholic drops from fourth to sixth in the Omaha World Herald and slip from eighth to ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The 0-2 Knights are coming off a loss to third ranked David City Aquinas on the road last Friday 14-3. NC returns to action on Friday when they visit second ranked 2-0 St. Paul in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Lakeview stays at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig jumps from seventh to fourth, Norfolk Catholic slips from fourth to sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic drops out of the top ten. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Burwell stays at number two, Howells/Dodge is once again third, Wakefield remains fourth, Creighton moves up from seventh to sixth, and Fullerton & Wisner/Pilger enters the rankings at numbers eight & ten respectively. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield improves from fourth to third, and Osmond jumps from tenth to ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again fourth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Columbus Scotus jumps from ninth to eighth, and Columbus Lakeview moves up from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD remains first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, Norfolk Catholic slips from eighth to ninth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic drops out of the top ten. In ‘D-1’, Lutheran High Northeast is once again first, Burwell stays at number two, Wakefield remains third, Creighton is once again fourth, Howells/Dodge moves up from sixth to fifth, and Fullerton enters the rankings at number seven. In ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield jumps from fifth to fourth, Osmond remains sixth, and Plainview enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Six-Man’, Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.