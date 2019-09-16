Lutheran High Northeast football preps for first competitive game of the year with Wakefield

The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football team is 2-0 on the season after routing Winnebago on the road in their opener 55-22 and then whipping Omaha Nation at home last Friday 87-28. 

Eight different players scored a touchdown in the win last week as the Eagles built a 73-12 halftime lead.  Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining schedule includes home games with Howells/Dodge, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Neligh/Oakdale while visiting Wakefield, Elkhorn Valley, and Madison.  The Eagles now get ready for Friday’s road game at 7:00 with 1-1 Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked Wakefield in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.  The Trojans beat Creighton in their opener and then lost last Friday at Howells/Dodge 30-28.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 16, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 16, 2019

Drew Brees injured his hand in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Rams' 27-9 win over the New Orleans Saints.  Jared Goff passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score for the unbeaten Rams.  The much-anticipated rematch of last season's NFC championship game changed dr…