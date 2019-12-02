Lutheran High Northeast boys hoops preps for 2019-2020 season under new leadership

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they visit Wisner/Pilger as part of the Northeast Nebraska Tip-Off Classic.
They will then host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday in the second day of the tournament. The Eagles, who are under new leadership in coach Kenny Blank, return six letter winners that all have starting experience in Jaxson Kant, Ben Gebhardt, Brady Jackson, Tanner Koss, Cort Mckeown, and Trystan Scott from last year’s 13-9 team. Lutheran High Northeast’s home schedule includes games with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Homer, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Omaha Nation, Creighton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Howells/Dodge. They will compete in the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament in Wisner December 28 & 30, the Lutheran Invitational Tournament January 3-4, and the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament on January 10-11.