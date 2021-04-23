Lutheran High Northeast boys golf holds invitational at Norfolk Country Club

The Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team hosted their own invite at Norfolk Country Club yesterday. 

Battle Creek was the champion with a 361 team score.  Pierce was second at 371, Norfolk Catholic took third place with a 388 team score, and Lutheran High Northeast was tenth at 448.  Wisner/Pilger’s Rockney Peck won medalist honors with a 77.  He won by four strokes.  Lutheran High Northeast’s Mason Petersen finished eighth with a 91, the Norfolk Catholic JV’s Ashten Cunningham shot a 94 to place 14th, and Norfolk Catholic’s Jacob Cerny was 15th with a 94.

1
+73
 2
+83
 3
+100
 4
+106
 5
+111
 6
+121
 7
+126
 8
+130
 9
+150
 10
+160
 11
+162
 12
+176
 13
+179
 14
+201
 15
+226
1+577
 2
Peyton Frederick
Battle Creek
+981
 3+1486
 4+1587
 5+1789
 6
Gage Burns
Creighton
+1789
 7
Luke Beckman
Battle Creek
+1890
 8+1991
 9+2092
 10+2092
 11+2193
 12
Tait Heimes
Battle Creek
+2193
 13
Hayden Hunke
WP-B/S-S
+2193
 14
Ashten Cunningham
Norfolk Catholic JV
+2294
 15
Jacob Cerny
Norfolk Catholic
+2294
 16+2395
 17
Ethan Schwichtenberg
Norfolk Catholic
+2496
 18
Zach Weber
Crofton
+2496
 19
Garrett Finke
Battle Creek
+2597
 20+2597
 21
Aden Dominisse
Norfolk Catholic
+2597
 22
Ty Kaup
WP-B/S-S
+2597
 23+2698
 24+2799
 25
Austin Meikle
Norfolk Catholic
+29101
 26
Gabe Claussen
Norfolk JV
+29101
 27
Gabe Hoffmeyer
Battle Creek
+30102
 28
Chad Fox
WP-B/S-S
+31103
 29+32104
 30+32104
 31+32104
 32
Tyler Wagner
Creighton
+33105
 33+33105
 34
Jake Reeson
WP-B/S-S
+34106
 35+35107
 36+36108
 37+37109
 38
Tierre Kitto
Niobrara Verdigre
+38110
 39+38110
 40
Gavin Yosten
Norfolk Catholic JV
+39111
 41
Max Hollman
Niobrara Verdigre
+40112
 42+41113
 43
Chase Pavlik
Creighton
+42114
 44+43115
 45+44116
 46+44116
 47+45117
 48
Preston Crosley
Niobrara Verdigre
+45117
 49+46118
 50+46118
 51+47119
 52
Thomas Wetjen
Norfolk Catholic
+47119
 53+48120
 54
Carter Barrett
Norfolk Catholic JV
+49121
 55
Mason Dover
Norfolk JV
+49121
 56+50122
 57
Jackson Merkel
Norfolk JV
+50122
 58+51123
 59
Carter Hattery
Norfolk JV
+51123
 60
Aiden Kosch
Norfolk Catholic JV
+52124
 61+52124
 62
Brayden Tschirren
Niobrara Verdigre
+53125
 63+55127
 64+56128
 65
Kellen Moody
Niobrara Verdigre
+58130
 66+58130
 67+63135
 68+68140
 69
Zach Arens
Crofton
+71143
 70
Henry Gamerl
Norfolk High Indv
+74146
 71
Jessey Bright
Norfolk JV
+78150
 72
Andrew Glaser
LHNE Indv
+78150
 73+82154
 74+84156
 75
Jack Pommer
Wakefield
+86158

