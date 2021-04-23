Lutheran High Northeast boys golf holds invitational at Norfolk Country Club

The Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team hosted their own invite at Norfolk Country Club yesterday.
Battle Creek was the champion with a 361 team score. Pierce was second at 371, Norfolk Catholic took third place with a 388 team score, and Lutheran High Northeast was tenth at 448. Wisner/Pilger’s Rockney Peck won medalist honors with a 77. He won by four strokes. Lutheran High Northeast’s Mason Petersen finished eighth with a 91, the Norfolk Catholic JV’s Ashten Cunningham shot a 94 to place 14th, and Norfolk Catholic’s Jacob Cerny was 15th with a 94.
|1
+73
|2
+83
|3
+100
|4
+106
|5
+111
|6
+121
|7
+126
|8
+130
|9
+150
|10
+160
|11
+162
|12
+176
|13
+179
|14
+201
|15
+226
|1
Rockney Peck
W-P
|+5
|77
|2
Peyton Frederick
Battle Creek
|+9
|81
|3
Braxton Brockhaus
Creighton
|+14
|86
|4
Hunter Raabe
Pierce
|+15
|87
|5
Nate Oswald
TCNE
|+17
|89
|6
Gage Burns
Creighton
|+17
|89
|7
Luke Beckman
Battle Creek
|+18
|90
|8
Mason Peterson
LHNE
|+19
|91
|9
Chaden Roth
Pierce
|+20
|92
|10
Zach Fernau
Ponca
|+20
|92
|11
Garrett Blanke
TCNE
|+21
|93
|12
Tait Heimes
Battle Creek
|+21
|93
|13
Hayden Hunke
WP-B/S-S
|+21
|93
|14
Ashten Cunningham
Norfolk Catholic JV
|+22
|94
|15
Jacob Cerny
Norfolk Catholic
|+22
|94
|16
Travis Emory
Pierce
|+23
|95
|17
Ethan Schwichtenberg
Norfolk Catholic
|+24
|96
|18
Zach Weber
Crofton
|+24
|96
|19
Garrett Finke
Battle Creek
|+25
|97
|20
Abram Scholting
Pierce
|+25
|97
|21
Aden Dominisse
Norfolk Catholic
|+25
|97
|22
Ty Kaup
WP-B/S-S
|+25
|97
|23
Zach Boeschart
Wakefield
|+26
|98
|24
|+27
|99
|25
Austin Meikle
Norfolk Catholic
|+29
|101
|26
Gabe Claussen
Norfolk JV
|+29
|101
|27
Gabe Hoffmeyer
Battle Creek
|+30
|102
|28
Chad Fox
WP-B/S-S
|+31
|103
|29
Tyler Race
Pierce
|+32
|104
|30
Johnathan Birkley
Wakefield
|+32
|104
|31
Grant Sprakel
Ponca
|+32
|104
|32
Tyler Wagner
Creighton
|+33
|105
|33
Austin Tramp
Crofton
|+33
|105
|34
Jake Reeson
WP-B/S-S
|+34
|106
|35
Brayden Mellem
Crofton
|+35
|107
|36
Kaleb Hasenkamp
WP-B/S-S
|+36
|108
|37
Jacob Statema
Ponca
|+37
|109
|38
Tierre Kitto
Niobrara Verdigre
|+38
|110
|39
Cameron Ahlers
TCNE
|+38
|110
|40
Gavin Yosten
Norfolk Catholic JV
|+39
|111
|41
Max Hollman
Niobrara Verdigre
|+40
|112
|42
Chase Kastning
Ponca
|+41
|113
|43
Chase Pavlik
Creighton
|+42
|114
|44
Brenden Waugh
Madison
|+43
|115
|45
Ethan Christian
LHNE Indv
|+44
|116
|46
Kaleb Raasch
W-P
|+44
|116
|47
|+45
|117
|48
Preston Crosley
Niobrara Verdigre
|+45
|117
|49
Quinn Pape
LHNE
|+46
|118
|50
Miguel Balvantin
Ponca
|+46
|118
|51
Savion Ralph
LHNE
|+47
|119
|52
Thomas Wetjen
Norfolk Catholic
|+47
|119
|53
Tucker Kirby
LHNE
|+48
|120
|54
Carter Barrett
Norfolk Catholic JV
|+49
|121
|55
Mason Dover
Norfolk JV
|+49
|121
|56
Zack Shanks
TCNE
|+50
|122
|57
Jackson Merkel
Norfolk JV
|+50
|122
|58
Jayden Kruse
Madison
|+51
|123
|59
Carter Hattery
Norfolk JV
|+51
|123
|60
Aiden Kosch
Norfolk Catholic JV
|+52
|124
|61
Victor Olivia-Estrada
Madison
|+52
|124
|62
Brayden Tschirren
Niobrara Verdigre
|+53
|125
|63
Andrew Estrada
Madison
|+55
|127
|64
Colton Beermann
TCNE
|+56
|128
|65
Kellen Moody
Niobrara Verdigre
|+58
|130
|66
Nolan Babcock
Crofton
|+58
|130
|67
|+63
|135
|68
Adam Echtenkamp
LHNE
|+68
|140
|69
Zach Arens
Crofton
|+71
|143
|70
Henry Gamerl
Norfolk High Indv
|+74
|146
|71
Jessey Bright
Norfolk JV
|+78
|150
|72
Andrew Glaser
LHNE Indv
|+78
|150
|73
Kolton Fischer
Wakefield
|+82
|154
|74
Elizabeth Garcia
Madison
|+84
|156
|75
Jack Pommer
Wakefield
|+86
|158