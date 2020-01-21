Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball tries to break out of funk as they visit Walthill tonight

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 8-5 on the season after dropping a home game to Battle Creek last Thursday night 66-59.
This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, Heartland Lutheran, and Wausa while falling to Wisner/Pilger, Ponca, Omaha Concordia, Osmond, and Battle Creek. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average through 13 games 58.6-51.5. The Eagles are in a spell where they have lost two games in a row and three of their last four. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action this evening when they visit 8-4 Walthill.