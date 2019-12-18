Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball runs personal win streak to five games over Norfolk Catholic

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team has run their personal win streak to five games over Norfolk Catholic after an 80-69 victory last night at Norfolk Catholic High School.
The Eagles’ Jaxson Kant had 22 points to lead four players in double figures. Ben Gebhardt added 16 points, five rebounds, and five blocked shots. Brady Jackson had a double-double of 15 points and eleven boards and Cort Mckeown added twelve points, four rebounds, and two blocked shots. Nate Brungardt led the Knights with 23 points while Jackson Clausen had twelve points. LHNE, who led 40-36 at halftime, have now won four games in a row to improve to 4-1. Norfolk Catholic lost their fourth game in a row to fall to 1-4.