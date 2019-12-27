Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball appears in Lincoln Journal Star rankings

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team has entered the Lincoln Journal Star rankings at number ten in Class ‘C-2’.
They are 5-1 on the season and have won five games in a row after routing Homer a week ago today 63-31. This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, and Homer with their lone loss occurring to Wisner/Pilger. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average 61.3-51. They return to action on Saturday when they play 5-1 ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Ponca in the opening round of the ‘Green’ Bracket of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament at Wisner.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha Central is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Hastings is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn stays at number one and Battle Creek falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from sixth to fourth, Ponca slips from fourth to ninth, Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number ten, and Wakefield falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains number one, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge stays at number three, Osmond moves up from ninth to fifth, Howells/Dodge falls from second to seventh, Fullerton slips from eighth to tenth, and Hartington/Newcastle drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains at number two, Randolph enters the rankings at number eight, Bloomfield slips from eighth to ninth, and Stuart falls out of the rankings.