Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball 3-1 to start season as they prepare for Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 3-1 on the season and have won three games in a row after a 36-31 road win at Pender last Thursday.
This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, and Pender with their lone loss occurring to Wisner/Pilger. LHNE is outscoring their opponents on average 56.3-51.5. They return to action Tuesday evening when they visit 1-3 Norfolk Catholic at 7:45. Eagle coach Kenny Blank talked about the Knights on 106 KIX last Saturday.