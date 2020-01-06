Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball 7-3 on the season as they prep for Wausa Holiday Tournament

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team is 7-3 on the season after falling to Omaha Concordia in the Lutheran Invitational Tournament Championship Game last Saturday in Seward 59-41.
This year the Eagles have earned wins over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Twin River, Pender, Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pierce, and Heartland Lutheran while falling to Wisner/Pilger, Ponca, and Omaha Concordia. LHNE is outscoring their foes on average through ten games 57.3-49.2. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Friday when they take on 0-9 Wausa at the Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament.