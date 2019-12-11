Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams sweep Twin River

The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball teams swept Twin River in Genoa last night in games heard on 106 KIX.
The Eagle boys earned a 76-62 victory. Jaxson Kant led four players in double figures with 23 points and four rebounds. Ben Gebhardt had 16 points and six boards, Tanner Koss added 15 points with eight rebounds, and Grant Colligan had 13 points. Lutheran High Northeast hit twelve three-pointers on the evening. Carter Frenzen led four players in double figures for the Titans with twelve points. The Eagles, who led 31-27 at halftime, improves to 2-1 while Twin River fall to 0-3.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls claimed a 65-30 victory over the Lady Titans. Becca Gebhardt led three players in double figures with a double-double of 18 points and eleven rebounds. Mya Wiederin scored 13 points and Mia Furst netted twelve points and eight boards. The Lady Eagles led at halftime 33-11 and improve to 2-1. Twin River drops to 0-3.