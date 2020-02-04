Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams sweep Riverside

The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams swept Riverside last night in Cedar Rapids in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Eagle boys beat the Chargers 51-47. Jaxson Kant had 19 points, seven rebounds, and three steals and Ben Gebhardt added eleven points, four rebounds, and three steals. Lutheran High Northeast led 16-13 after the first quarter, trailed 29-27 at halftime, led 38-37 after three quarters, and won 51-47. The Eagles improve to 12-6 on the season.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls routed Riverside in their contest 69-23. Chloe Spence had 14 points, Mia Wiederin netted eleven points and four rebounds, and Kinsley Carr added ten points. The Lady Eagles led 23-5 after the first quarter, 42-12 at halftime, 64-20 after three quarters, with the final 69-23. Lutheran High Northeast is now 8-11 on the season.