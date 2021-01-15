Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams drop games at Battle Creek

The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams endured a sweep yesterday at Battle Creek.
The Eagle boys were beaten by the Braves 43-35. They trailed 9-6 after the first quarter, 21-17 at halftime, 30-23 after three quarters, and the final was 43-35. Lutheran High Northeast, who is now 7-4 on the season, were led by Cort Mckeown's twelve points and two steals while teammate Grant Colligan added ten points and two steals.
The Lady Eagles dropped a 44-33 decision to Battle Creek. The game was tied at 9-9 after the first quarter, the Bravettes led 27-15 at halftime and 31-23 after three quarters. Mia Wiederin led Lutheran High Northeast with eleven points while teammate Becca Gebhardt recorded a double-double with ten points and eleven rebounds. The Lady Eagles are now 7-6.