Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams drop games at Battle Creek

The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams endured a sweep yesterday at Battle Creek.

The Eagle boys were beaten by the Braves 43-35.  They trailed 9-6 after the first quarter, 21-17 at halftime, 30-23 after three quarters, and the final was 43-35.  Lutheran High Northeast, who is now 7-4 on the season, were led by Cort Mckeown's twelve points and two steals while teammate Grant Colligan added ten points and two steals.

The Lady Eagles dropped a 44-33 decision to Battle Creek.  The game was tied at 9-9 after the first quarter, the Bravettes led 27-15 at halftime and 31-23 after three quarters.  Mia Wiederin led Lutheran High Northeast with eleven points while teammate Becca Gebhardt recorded a double-double with ten points and eleven rebounds.  The Lady Eagles are now 7-6.

