Lutheran High Northeast basketball sweeps doubleheader; Norfolk Catholic boys escape in overtime

The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball teams swept a road doubleheader last night at Creighton in games heard on 106 KIX.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys earned a 65-43 victory over a Creighton team missing their best player in John Mitchell. The Eagles' Cort Mckeown had 16 points and five rebounds, Mason Petersen netted 16 points, and Hayden Beaudette hit four three-pointers to account for his twelve points. The Bulldogs were led by Brody Eggers' 20 points. LHNE led 20-12 after the first quarter, 37-16 at halftime, and 50-29 after three quarters. They are now 13-5 on the season and have won six of their last seven games. Creighton drops to 12-7.
The Lady Eagles earned a 54-43 win. Mia Furst netted 18 points and four rebounds. Chloe Spence had 16 points, five assists, five boards, and four steals. Mia Wiederin added twelve points and four rebounds. Creighton's Maycee Zimmerer totaled 15 points and nine boards. The Lady Eagles are now 11-9 while the Lady Bulldogs fall to 8-11.
The Norfolk Catholic boys won at home beating West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 74-65 in overtime. Ben Hammond scored 17 points, Christian Mickelson netted 16, and Kade Pieper added 13 points to the win. The Knights led 16-10 after the first quarter, trailed 32-27 at halftime, were down 48-42 after three quarters, and the game was tied at 60-60 at the end of regulation. Norfolk Catholic is now 13-7 on the season.